The director of the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who was absconding since June 10 was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning.

Khan was arrested from the Delhi airport while he was returning from Dubai, where he was hiding after the IMA scam broke out. He has been taken into joint custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and ED officials and has been shifted to the ED office at MTNL building in Delhi for further questioning.

Nearly 40,000 investors had registered their complaints against Khan and IMA for defrauding them of their hard-earned money amounting to crores. Khan had released an audio clip right after he fled the country, in which he claimed that he will end his life due to the pressure on him. He said that he was cheated by several corrupt government officials.

Khan recently released a second video on July 15, where he claimed that he will return to India within 24 hours. He also said that he will return his investors' money after liquidating his assets.

The IMA chief also named several top politicians of Karnataka behind the scam, including former Congress leader R Roshan Baig, who was recently arrested by the investigating officers and minister Zameer Ahmed along with the city's top cops.