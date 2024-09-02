ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan following raid at his home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday afternoon following raids at his residence in Delhi.

The arrest was in connection with the money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

Earlier in the morning, the ED conducted a raid at Khan's residence in Delhi's Okhla, which was part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment for the Delhi Waqf Board.

The raid was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.

Amanatullah Khan took to social media, stating that the raid was aimed at arresting him. He alleged that the ED has been "harassing" him and the AAP leadership.

"For the past two years, they have been harassing me with false cases, creating some trouble for me and my entire party almost every day. The Chief Minister has been in jail, Sanjay Singh has been in jail, Satyendra Jain is still in jail, and now they want to arrest me. Their only motive is to break us and our party," Khan stated in a video post on X.

AAP leaders rallied in support of Khan, with Manish Sisodia accusing the BJP and ED of trying to suppress dissent. "This is the only work left for the ED: to suppress every voice raised against the BJP. Break it. Arrest and imprison those who do not break or surrender," Sisodia said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticised the ED's actions, describing them as "ruthless." He noted that Khan had recently participated in the ED's investigation and had requested more time due to his mother-in-law's serious illness.

Khan was previously arrested in April by the ED in connection with the same case but was granted bail by the Delhi Rouse Avenue court.

The ED's complaint against Khan centres on allegations of illegal staff recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board and the subsequent misuse of funds to purchase properties under the names of his associates.

The developments have further intensified the ongoing political confrontation between the AAP and BJP, with each side accusing the other of misconduct.

