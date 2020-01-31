The Economic Survey 2019-20, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, January 31, has pegged the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 6 percent to 6.5 percent for the next fiscal starting April 2020-21.

The survey, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, gives a review of the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months and also gives an outlook for the next financial year.

Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey: