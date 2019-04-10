The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday banned the release of PM Narendra Modi movie till the Lok Sabha elections are over. However, the film's tickets are still being sold on BookMyShow.

The EC's order to ban the biopic on PM Modi came just a day before the release of the movie. PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi was supposed to be released on April 11.

After the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the release of the movie, Vivek had announced on social media that the film is all set to hit the screens on Thursday.

The controversial film's release again faced uncertainty after the EC issued an order to ban its release during the poll period. However, a look at online ticket booking website BookMyShow reveals that tickets are available for the film across the country.

International Business Times India contacted BookMyShow in order to clarify if the movie is actually going to be released on Thursday or not. The website executive said that they have not received any update regarding the ban on the film's release till Wednesday afternoon.

The executive further said that people can book tickets for the film, and if they do not receive any information, the movie will be screened on Thursday. However, in case they are asked to cancel the tickets even at the last minute, customers will certainly get a full refund.

Although the news of EC banning the release of PM Narendra Modi is out, the fil's tickets being sold online is likely to make a lot of people confused. Many of them must have already booked the tickets.

Although the website assured to pay back full ticket price if at all the film's screening is cancelled, Vivek fans and Modi supporters might face disappointment at the movie being banned just a day before its released date.

The opposition had been demanding a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi movie, claiming that it would influence the poll result. Finally, the demand has been met.