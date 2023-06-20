Mission 2024 kicks off as Nitish, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi meet to explore Opposition Unity Close
Mission 2024 kicks off as Nitish, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi meet to explore Opposition Unity

Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary on Monday took a dig at the opposition leaders and asked them to taste Bihar's famous snack Litti-Chokha and go back to their states.

The statement, made in regard to the opposition parties' meet in Patna on June 23 to discuss an alliance for next year's general election, has already sparked row. 

"They should come to Bihar, eat Litti-Chokha and return to their states. If necessary, the BJP will provide them the delicious snack," Samrat said.

Rahul Gandhi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)IANS

"After 2024, the so-called 'Thagbandhan' led by Nitish Kumar would be destroyed in Bihar. People of Bihar want a 'Nitish Mukt' government. He has become a puppet in the Mahagathbandhan. He is just following the instructions of the RJD and the Congress. He has lost control over governance in Bihar. He is the chief minister and the Congress state president is giving a statement about cabinet expansion in Bihar," Chaudhary said.

"These leaders (Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad) are known as socialist revolution leaders in the country and now they are sitting in the lap of the Congress party. Nitish Kumar has lost the right to even dream. He has forgotten the name of his party's national president. The Tamil Nadu CM is not ready to come to the opposition parties' meetings. Nitish Kumar is going there to personally invite him for the event," Chaudhary said.

Nitish Kumar with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav
Patna: JDU party leader Nitish Kumar with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav after resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar and breaking alliance with BJP, in Patna on Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022. (Photo: IANS)IANS

He said that Nitish Kumar can do anything but his party will not open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The opposition parties' meeting was scheduled for June 12 which will now take place on June 23 in Patna.

(With inputs from IANS)

