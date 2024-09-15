Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024. The actor is enjoying motherhood and giving all her time to her newborn daughter.

Ever since the news of Deepika and Ranveer welcoming a baby girl was announced, the internet has been sending warm wishes to the newly minted-parents. Celebs and family members of the actor have visited the hospital to meet the newborn baby.

'Eat, burp, sleep, repeat: Mommy': Deepika Padukone changes Instagram bio, talks about motherhood; opts for no-nanny, no phone policy

After delivering her baby a week ago, Deepika was discharged on Sunday. Several videos of the actor along with her daughter and Ranveer seated in the car have gone viral. However, due to the black window tint, the paps couldn't capture the newborn and mother.

A fresh picture has gone viral which shows Deepika and Ranveer inside the car. Ranveer is seen lovingly gazing at Deepika and his newborn.

However, the paps zoomed their cameras at their car's windshield.

Apart from embracing her mother's duties. Ranveer and Deepika have changed their Instagram picture and bio.

Deepika changed her Instagram bio and the internet can't stop gushing over her mommy duties

Deepika changed her 'Follow your bliss' bio to 'Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.' and we get it.

However, several reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also follow Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma-Virat-Kohli's no-photo policy for their daughter. Reportedly, they will keep their baby away from the media for now and might introduce her to the world when the time is right.

There are reports that the actor wants to keep a nanny for their newborn daughter.

Work Front and Personal Life

Deepika and Ranveer took to social media and shared that they were blessed with a baby girl on September 8. They shared a cute card and captioned it, "Welcome baby girl."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, is now likely to take a small break from work till March 2025. The actor will start shooting from April 2025 for Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."