After the success of Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with The Buckingham Murders. The film was released in theatres on September 12, 2024. The Buckingham Murders is helmed by Hansal Mehta. Also starring Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson etc, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the crime thriller has received mixed reviews from movie-goers.

In the film, Jasmeet Bhamra's (Kareena Kapoor) young son dies in a communal clash following a cricket match. She leaves Leicestershire and heads to Buckinghamshire, where she is assigned the case of the murder of a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy, Ishmeet. She finds mixed pieces of the puzzle and solves the case.

Kareena's acting is gripping and will keep you on the edge of your seats, but it's Hansal's direction that is lauded. The whodunnit storytelling is hard to predict.

The film is mostly shot in English. Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, and Prabhleen Kaur though aren't forced to adopt British accents.

Hansal Mehta ki direction ka jalwa to dikha, par Kareena Kapoor Khan ne apni acting se sabko piche kar diya! Bebo, you're a true Bollywood queen, and this might just be your career-best performance! Tumne film mein jaan phoonk di! #TheBuckinghamMurders #KareenaKapoor #HansalMehta pic.twitter.com/RvHpd7SHn9 — @DieHardBeboFan (@manoj42814) September 13, 2024

Netizens didn't like Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena Kapoor's #TheBuckinghamMurders is a DISASTER from the first show. It barely managed to collect Rs 1 crore net on Day 1.



Even #Tumbbad - in its rerun - totally obliterated #TheBuckinghamMurders by fetching Rs 1.5 crore net. That's the power of GREAT cinema.… pic.twitter.com/gFuMkLtgaL — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 14, 2024

A user stated, "The Buckingham Murders stands out as a nearly perfect film, thanks to Hansal Mehta's direction and Kareena Kapoor's exceptional performance."

One netizen complimented Ranveer Brar, who plays a pivotal role in the film. He said, "I just found out today that Ranveer Brar can act too! He is so good in #TheBuckinghamMurders!"

The second one stated, "As The Buckingham Murders is hitting the screens today, the social media is abuzz with fans talking about this Kareena starrer crime thriller."

#TheBuckinghamMurders The film gets benefitted from the effective performance of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it also has some stunning reveals with layered characters. However, the narration of the film could have been stronger and coherent. Despite having the potential to be a… pic.twitter.com/hfxzPEW59b — Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) September 13, 2024

The third one said, "#TheBuckinghamMurders It more like a trauma mystery thriller. Could've been much more effective if the focus was more on the case. #KareenaKapoorKhan did well though. Overall "You can watch it"."

Done with the first half of The Buckingham Murders an engaging take on unresolved grief and repressed anger through a police procedural. Kareena Kapoor is fantastic as the grieving mother and also as a tough officer.#KareenaKapoorKhan #HansalMehta #TheBuckinghamMurders — Rigobertha Prabhatha Jigra time (@rogobertha) September 13, 2024

The next one mentioned, "The suspense in Kareena Kapoor Khan's #TheBuckinghamMurders reminds me of Kajol's #Gupt, you won't get to know the culprit till the end!!!!!"

A user wrote, "Kareena Kapoor's #TheBuckinghamMurders is a DISASTER from the first show. It barely managed to collect Rs 1 crore net on Day 1."

Another user mentioned, "Please watch it in its original form & not the Hindi dub. #KareenaKapoor is brilliant in every frame in a film that dwells deep on the journey of a grieving parent. Momentarily loses grip but regains it with its climax #TheBuckinghamMurders."