An earthquake, measuring 4.5 on a Richter scale, hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday, October 13, at around 10.36 am.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported yet.

Earlier last month, an earthquake measuring 3.8 had hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 16 km, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)