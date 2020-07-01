Another medium-intensity earthquake has hit Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday midnight. The earthquake was measured at an intensity of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale and struck at 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of 5km from the surface, an All India Radio News flash news reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 103km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second quake felt in the region in the last 24 hours.

Two earthquakes on same day

India's National Center for Seismology had revealed that a magnitude 4 earthquake was reported near Thathri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The tremors struck shortly before 9 a.m. at a depth of 10km from the surface. No loss of lives or damage to property was reported.

In the last month alone, three low intensity tremors have jolted Jammu and Kashmir. On June 16, two medium intensity quakes occurred in the UT on the same day. The frequency of mild earthquakes across the country have increased sharply in the region.