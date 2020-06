An earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.1, struck near Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar islands at on Sunday, June 28, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. No damage, loss of life or property.

The second earthquake - with magnitude 4 - was reported near Ukhrul in Manipur at 11:24 am at a depth of 60 kilometre.

The situation is being monitored by the concerned authorities.

(This is a developing story, to be updated)