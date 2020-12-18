A major earthquake hit parts of Delhi on late Thursday. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was detected near Delhi NCR. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be 48 kilometers Southwest of Gurugram in Haryana.

In the past few months, Delhi has witnessed several earthquakes. In July, a magnitude 4.7 quake hit Delhi-NCR region and the tremors lasted at least 3 to 4 seconds. Similarly, there were two earthquakes of low or medium intensity in the national capital in the month of May and one in June.

Delhi has the highest number of seismic recorders installed, higher than the seismically active Himalayan region. Out of 115 such detectors in the country, 16 are in and around Delhi. As a result, even the smallest jolts are recorded.

Reactions to Delhi quake

Following Thursday's quake, several users took to social media to confirm the strong jolts felt in the national capital.

This is a developing story...