A massive earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, and tremors were felt in India. Strong tremors were felt in J&K besides Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring cities late on Tuesday evening. The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST," said National Centre for Seismology. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake rocked Afghanistan its epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm. The tremors erupted at 156km depth, the report said.

No reports of damage or casualties have been reported, but the residents were in panic as many rushed out of their homes.

The earthquake hit the region at around 10:17 pm.

This is a developing story...