A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, December 17, an official said. However, no loss of life was reported at the time of filing the report.

An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.51 am, an official at the Meteorological Office told news agency IANS.

Earlier this week, a mild intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Himachal Pradesh had witnessed the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra valley, killing more than 20,000 people.