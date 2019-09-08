Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who operates from Taiwan, is now a very popular figure among the general public; all credit goes to his earthquake predictions that surprisingly came true several times. Hoogerbeets has now warned that a major earthquake that will measure more than 8 in the Richter scale could hit the planet on September 09, 2019.

In a recent post on his website 'Ditrianum', Hoogerbeets claimed that it is a crucial planetary alignment that is responsible for triggering seismic activities on September 8 and 9. According to Hoogerbeets, certain planetary alignments will trigger electromagnetic waves to the earth and these waves are capable of destabilizing the tectonic plates, which will in turn cause tremors.

Hoogerbeets believes that lunar geometry and planetary alignments are directly responsible for determining seismic activities on the earth and the self-proclaimed researcher claims that he is using an advanced system called Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict potential seismic activities.

Hoogerbeets also claims that he is not a part of any conspiracy theory group. The Dutch researcher argues that he is operating the website to unveil the real truth in front of the general public.

"From the beginning, we have stated that the most likely cause is the electromagnetic force, which is a stronger force than gravity. In fact, the gravitational force is the weakest in the Universe and always dominated by the electromagnetic force. Also, contrary to what is falsely being claimed, we are not part of any conspiracy theory group. We are not against anyone or anything. We provide information in an impartial manner about the seismic effects from specific planetary and lunar geometry," said Hoogerbeets.

A few weeks back, Thomas Rockwell, a professor at the San Diego University, had revealed that the San Andreas Fault, popularly known as the Ring of Fire is ripe for an earthquake. As per Rockwell, the last strong quake that hit the area happened more than 380 years ago and the average earthquake-recurrent interval in the area is about 180 years, which indicates that a powerful earthquake can happen at any moment.