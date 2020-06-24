Another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am June 24, the National Center for Seismology said. This is the fourth quake to rock the northeastern state in four consecutive days.

This comes after a light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram on Tuesday. According to officials, there was no report of any damage or casualty due to the tremor, which took place at 7.17 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The tremor hit southern Mizoram's Lunglei district, adjoining Myanmar. The tremor, which lasted for a few seconds, was at 25 km depth of the earth, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and the second in 12 hours, shook eastern Mizoram's Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar on Monday, damaging 31 structures, including buildings and important installations.