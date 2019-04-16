With Earth Week set to kick off on April 22, Amazon has announced to offer an opportunity for prospective buyers to embrace a sustainable lifestyle and do their part in making the planet a better place.

As part of the Amazon Renewed programme, the e-commerce giant is serving customers in nine countries with refurbished consumer electronics products including mobile phones, laptops, headphones, home & kitchen products, sports items, Kindle devices and in India, it starts off a week early.

With this, customers can save up to 70% while purchasing a product on Amazon Renewed as compared to buying a new product. Most importantly, all products hold a minimum of six months seller warranty under this sale campaign. Amazon Earth Week sale is already live on its website and will conclude on April 22.

"Amazon Renewed offers a great way for customers to shop, save and do their bit for the environment. If you look at CO2 emissions, mobile phones sold on Amazon Renewed in India last year were equivalent to taking about 2,000 cars off the roads! We look forward to customers finding value in our selection and enjoying great deals this Earth Week on Amazon.in," Vivek Somareddy, Director – Seller Services, Amazon India, said in a statement.

Here're some of the hot deals available on Amazon Earth Week sale: