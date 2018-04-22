Earth from space
Picture for representationReuters

This Sunday (April 22), the entire world observed Earth Day to promote the need for environmental conservation and to spread awareness for the need to protect the environment.

The day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, and the event 48 years ago was organized by US Senator Gaylord Nelson. In 2018, the theme of Earth Day is End Plastic Pollution.

"Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics," according to Earth Day Network.

NDTV reported that the idea is to encourage people to restrict their plastic consumption. People are asked to reduce the amount of plastic used by each person annually.

According to a research paper published in the scientific journal Chemistry & Biology, plastic items are non-biodegradable and can remain in the environment for up to 2,000 years following their disposal.

Recently, a sperm whale had washed ashore in on the Murcian coast in southern Spain. When researchers were investigating the cause of death, the found 30kg of plastic. The garbage consisted plastic bags, ropes, nets, a plastic water container and several other items.

The 10m-long whale was unusually thin and probably dies from stomach infection due to the rubbish, reported heraldsun.com.au.

Several people have taken to social media to extend their support to the cause Earth Day is fighting for. Many celebrities, common people, and several organizations talked about the importance of eradicating plastic from our lives.

Check out some tweets here: