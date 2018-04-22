This Sunday (April 22), the entire world observed Earth Day to promote the need for environmental conservation and to spread awareness for the need to protect the environment.

The day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, and the event 48 years ago was organized by US Senator Gaylord Nelson. In 2018, the theme of Earth Day is End Plastic Pollution.

"Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics," according to Earth Day Network.

NDTV reported that the idea is to encourage people to restrict their plastic consumption. People are asked to reduce the amount of plastic used by each person annually.

According to a research paper published in the scientific journal Chemistry & Biology, plastic items are non-biodegradable and can remain in the environment for up to 2,000 years following their disposal.

Recently, a sperm whale had washed ashore in on the Murcian coast in southern Spain. When researchers were investigating the cause of death, the found 30kg of plastic. The garbage consisted plastic bags, ropes, nets, a plastic water container and several other items.

The 10m-long whale was unusually thin and probably dies from stomach infection due to the rubbish, reported heraldsun.com.au.

Several people have taken to social media to extend their support to the cause Earth Day is fighting for. Many celebrities, common people, and several organizations talked about the importance of eradicating plastic from our lives.

Check out some tweets here:

"The earth is what we all have in common."

Day’s like #EarthDay are a gentle reminder to strengthen our resolve to make our mother earth a better place to live in. Let’s all contribute in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/wd6pi7GAn3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 22, 2018

Where once there were leaves, where once there was spring, where once there was life, now all that there is, is wreckage. We need change this #EarthDay. #EarthSaysEnough pic.twitter.com/TDst5yZRb3 — Soumitro Chakraborty (@soumitro_c) April 22, 2018

#EarthDay To Save Mother Earth

1)Plant Trees

2)Use Organic Products

3)Practice Organic Farming

4)Avoid Plastic Products.

5)Recycle the Waste Products

6)Minimise use of Electricity

7)Rain Water Harvest and Water Recycling

8)Avoid usage of Pvt Vehicles & opt for Public Transport pic.twitter.com/NZhrPS3Uq6 — Capt.V.Prakash Iyer ?? (@vprakash68) April 22, 2018

This #EarthDay let's make a collective effort and take a pledge to make our planet greener and healthier pic.twitter.com/gLF9RGnz8E — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 22, 2018

It is a lack of human consciousness that has rendered Mother Earth, the very basis of our existence, into a commodity with an expiry date. Let our time on Earth be the best time; we must act now. #EarthDay #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/GQZUsyohnn — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 22, 2018