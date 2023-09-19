Consumer electronics company Dyson is set to enter the Indian wearable market with launching its first-ever noise-cancelling headphones in the country early next month.

Called 'Dyson Zone', the headphones will be unveiled on October 4, marking the brand's first step into the world of wearable technology while offering pure audio and advanced noise cancellation.

Last March, the company known for making high-quality vacuum cleaners, had revealed to the world the 'Dyson Zone' noise-cancelling headphones.

After more than five years of research and development, its high-fidelity headphones will arrive in India on October 4.

It is a pair of advanced noise-cancelling headphones that are engineered to tackle the challenges of urban noise and provide a pure, immersive listening experience with high-fidelity audio that will set new standards for audio technology.

Dyson enters the Indian wearable market which is witnessing a stupendous growth.

India's wearable market registered a growth of 53.3 per cent (year-over-over) in the first half of 2023 (1H23), shipping 57.8 million units.

The high-end capabilities that have been exclusive to premium products are now gradually making their way into affordable models, according to the report.

The report mentioned that 32.8 million wearables were shipped in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), a growth of 37.2 per cent (year-over-over) and 30.6 per cent (quarter-on-quarter).