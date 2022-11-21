People who own pets know the struggles of having to manage pet hair everywhere. But it's not just hair, there's dander, dried-on saliva, which is often invisible to the naked eye. Timely grooming, and vacuuming the sofas and beds are part of a daily routine. But what if we told you there's an easier solution to all this so you can enjoy your pet's company without any worries and save the extra household chores. All thanks to Dyson, a new tool that attaches to its range of vacuum cleaners is the perfect addition to your household if you have a furry pet in your home.

"The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem that is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and minuscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been. So, the proper filtration found in Dyson machines is vital to maintain a cleaner whole-home environment," Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, said in a statement.

What's the big solution?

Dyson launched its Pet grooming kit, which includes a Pet groom tool, extension hose and quick-release adaptor, and it is a no-brainer for pet parents. It is ideal to groom medium and long-haired pets. The engineers at Dyson acoustically engineered the new attachment, which is compatible with its cordless vacuum cleaner range including the V8, V11, V12 Detect Slim and V15 Detect, to make grooming more peaceful for the pet.

The grooming brush part of the kit has 364 slicker bristles that are angled at a 35-degree flex to an upright position as you brush. It can be used without the vacuum being switched on, and post-grooming it can be switched on to suck up the hair. It can be simply attached to the main body of the machine or via an extension hose.

Dyson engineers have attended to the least-addressed problem of pet parents, especially if they are allergic to dander and pollen.

"Dyson engineers and microbiologists studied a variety of animals, such as cats and dogs, while also including more unexpected animals such as alpacas, donkeys, horses, and rabbits. In addition to traditional real-world engineering methods, the development team combined high-speed camera footage with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software to create 284 different hair fibre simulations. This replicates how different lengths of hair interact with high-velocity airflow and virtual prototypes of the tools, allowing them to maximise their research while reducing the number of physical prototypes needed," Dyson said.

This is how Dyson engineers were able to precisely engineer the hair removal vanes so as to match the dimensions of the brush bar while maintaining detangling performance across all hair types.

Dyson's Pet grooming kit is available for Rs 9,900 in India. It can be bought online via Dyson's official store or from the demo stores near you.