Dyson's vacuum cleaners undergo robust testing, after being put under extreme conditions to survive the harshest situations. While this puts minds of consumers at ease, there's another piece of great news for those who purchase the Dyson V15 Detect and V12 Detect Slim.

Dyson is offering two years of free accidental damage protection for its top-selling vacuum cleaners. All customers who buy the V15 Detect or V12 Detect Slim will be covered under this new policy at no additional charge. Usually, accidental damage warranties are covered on products as an add-on, but that's not the case with Dyson.

The assurance of accidental damage protection comes from a place of confidence. Dyson machines undergo harsh testing conditions, which include drop tests, slap tests, knock-over tests, push-pull tests, and 500,000 cleaner head neck swivel tests, in order to ensure the longevity of the Dyson vacuum cleaners.

"At Dyson, our Engineers thrive on the challenge of creating new technology and making sure it passes the ultimate test – working in real homes. We need to ensure that Dyson machines are built to last and are versatile enough to endure rough usage as well. As we continue to prioritise the experience of our owners, the Accidental Damage Policy will provide them with an additional layer of reassurance about the durability of the Dyson Vacuum Cleaners," Ankit Jain, MD, Dyson India said in a statement.

What's covered under the policy?

The Dyson "Accidental Damage Protection Policy" protects the V15 Detect and V12 Detect Slim for a period of two years against accidental damage. More specifically, the policy is extended to the following:

The machine's whole component Limited to a maximum of 5 FOC parts per machine

It's worth pointing out that the policy excludes coverage for water damage. In order to activate the advantage for accidental damage protection, the owner must register their device.