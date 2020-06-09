Ever since the wrath of coronavirus spread across the world, there's panic, unrest, and a heightened sense of hygiene among people. From washing hands regularly, wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distance to keep our homes clean, there's a new way of life in the post COVID-19 era. But one of the biggest challenges has been keeping our homes clean as house helps and maids haven't been around during lockdown. Even though there are some relaxations now, doing house chores is seen as a daunting task for almost every household. But Dyson helped a lot in making the lockdown less painful.

Dyson is a well-known luxury brand that makes household equipments like air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and personal grooming gadgets. If you've been looking to ditch the broom for a while now, Dyson's V11 Absolute Pro is an ultimate choice. Even if you have a vacuum cleaner at home, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro makes total sense. Read on to find out why.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro was tested during the lockdown period, presenting a perfect opportunity to test the machine extensively. Here are our findings based on single house-hold test. The review was conducted in a newly-shifted house spread across 4,000 sq. ft. carpet area, so one can imagine the amount of dust that could linger in the corners of the house. Dyson proved its worth when we last tested the Pure Hot+Cool air purifier, so naturally our expectations from the V11 Absolute Pro were high. Here's what we discovered from our use of Dyson V11 Absolute Pro over the past few weeks.

Design

Dyson is synonymous with exceptional and unique designs - be it their air purifier or hair dryer. To that extent, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro was no different as it resonated class and perfection while in use or when it was parked in one corner of the house. For all the PUBG lovers or Call of Duty aficionados out there, holding the V11 Absolute Pro did feel like holding a sniper rifle with its long hose but if you switch it with a shorter one, it gave the feeling of holding an SMG. Weapon references aside, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is light enough to handle with a single hand, which was the centrepiece of the designing element and the engineers did an excellent job at that.

From sucking the dust out of floor mat or carpet to cleaning the sofas, with the right fittings, you can easily handle the tasks on your own.

I was able to single-handedly clean the house, although it took more than one attempts in the first go. But follow-up cleaning or daily use of it made the task easier by the day. There was lesser dust accumulated, so I did not have to worry about emptying the dust or charging the machine. The point to focus here is that anyone can get accustomed to the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro in a matter of few tries.

There's a tiny LCD display on top and a silver button, which lets you switch between Eco, Auto and Boost modes easily. The display shows important information such as the charge left in the machine, notifications in case there's a blockage and how to fix it.

As sophisticated as the machine might look at first, using it couldn't be simpler.

Performance

Dyson V11 Pro is not just beauty without brains. In fact, the performance aspect of the V11 Pro is a dominant feature despite the compelling design of the machine. The design complements the performance of the V11 Pro in such a way that it's an inseparable part. Before we get to the performance, here are all the attachments that come with the machine.

Attachments:

Gold Torque Drive - for cleaning carpet Soft Roller Cleaner Head - for flat smooth surfaces like marble or wood Crevice Tool - cleaning tight spaces Combination Tool - An extendable attachment that can be used to clean Mini Motorised Tool Mini Soft Dusting Brush - For electronics, televisions etc Mattress Tool - for mattresses Extension Hose - For use in hard-to-reach places where the vacuum cleaner won't reach Up-Top Adapter - For difficult-to-reach areas like the top of ACs

The attachments should give a fair idea of the extent of V11 Pro's performance. Except for our house chimney and wet areas, I didn't see anywhere the Dyson vacuum couldn't be used. Helping reach the hard-to-reach places to sucking out dust we never thought was there like a ninja, Dyson V11 Pro is an efficient machine.

There are three different modes as mentioned above, but we rarely felt the need to use the powerful Boost mode. Most of the cleaning was done efficiently with Eco or Medium or Auto mode. At one point, when we spilled talcum on a fabric carpet to test the performance and the Boost mode demonstrated what it's capable of. The carpet was as good as new. If you have a furry pet at home, boost mode will reduce the cleaning time and make sure it gets all the animal hair out of sofas, mattresses and carpets. We even tried cleaning the ceiling fans and it helped save a lot of time and effort.

To give a perspective of V11 Pro's efficiency, it comes with a six-stage filtration system capable of capturing dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The motor spins at 125,000rpm, which is what makes it possible to suck even the tiniest particles.

Ease of use

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is an absolute pro when it comes to using it. It can be operated with a single hand unless you want to reach higher places using the extension hose. There's little effort in cleaning the house with the V11 Pro and that's not how vacuum cleaners used to be. The bulky machines have now been replaced with a single cordless stick that moonwalks on the floor, sucking any dust that comes its way.

Attached to the head is a tiny dust bin, which collects all the dust. I felt the bin was smaller as cleaning a large house required to empty the bin at least twice. An easy ejection button releases all the dirt with a slightly harder push. That's by design so you do not accidentally spill the dirt anywhere. But the most important factor is making sure you do not turn on the vacuum, which happened to me once, but was careful the next time onwards.

The bin has a "max" level, so make sure you empty the bin before you continue, which practically takes 3-4 seconds. But then, I often found trapped hair stay in the bin, so it's best to keep a cloth handy to clean the bin before you place it in the charging dock.

Speaking of the dock, it's incredibly cool. You just place the vacuum cleaner facing downwards and voila, it's safe, secure and getting charged for the next use.

But things are not always as easy as it sounds. Since the machine weighs about 3kg, it wasn't easy to use it vertically to reach high areas as easy as it was to clean the floor. It can be a numbing experience if you plan to clean the ceiling fans without a ladder.

Battery life

Dyson V11 Pro can easily run a full hour, which was sufficient to clean the entire house in one go. But it takes 4-5 hours to fully charge the vacuum cleaner. It was not an issue since the V11 Pro would aways be docked when not in use. So if there were any accidental spills, all I had to was pick it up and in a matter of minutes get the surface cleaned.

Should you buy it?

India is a price-sensitive market, but for the right product, people are willing to spend. For instance, people who can afford an iPhone wouldn't consider an alternate choice. Similarly, if you can afford the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, priced at Rs 60,000, it's a no brainer.

Dyson V11 Pro is the best in its segment and there's no better alternative, making it the ideal choice if you're looking to invest in nothing but the best vacuum cleaner. Dyson has a reputation for building products that can last long and buying a V11 Pro, if you can afford it, is a sound choice - one that you cannot go wrong with.

There are some excellent features like its capability to clean a surface with absolute detailing, an impeccable design that you wouldn't get with any other machine. Above all, it is the technology that goes above and beyond. Dyson has invested billions into R&D and you would be paying only a fraction of that to enjoy the ultimate elite experience.