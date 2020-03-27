James Dyson, the founder of Dyson Limited, has revealed that his company has been successful in building a brand new ventilator in just 10 days. The ventilator has been named "CoVent".

The British inventor is now racing against time to deliver 10,000 ventilators to the UK government in order to save the lives of the thousands of COVID-19 patients.

As the novel coronavirus continues to make matters worse for the UK, the health officials in the country are in dire need of more and more ventilators to treat the infected people.

Dyson vows to help rest of the world too

Speaking about his company's latest invention, Dyson says that the new ventilator can be "manufactured quickly and efficiently and at volume".

"A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world," Dyson told CNN, adding that he and his company are working to deliver the bulk order in time.

Besides helping the UK government, he will also be donating up to 5,000 ventilators to other countries fighting the novel coronavirus. He aims to complete the production by early April.

"The core challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time. The race is now on to get it into production," he said.

Dyson, who is best known as the inventor of dual cyclone bagless vacuum cleaners, has a net worth of about $13 billion approx.