Dyson beauty line gets new addition; its first wet line styling products [read now]

Dyson has unveiled its first wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan range, marking a significant step into the beauty industry. The range, powered by chitosan derived from oyster mushrooms and engineered with Dyson Triodetic technology, reflects over a decade of investment in hair health. Dyson's new products promise flexible, all-day hold without stiffness, even in high humidity, designed to work seamlessly with their hair tools.

The launch of the Dyson Chitosan range is part of Dyson's broader expansion into ingredient science. This move comes eight years after Dyson's entry into beauty with the Supersonic hair dryer, followed by the Airwrap multi-styler. The company continues to innovate in hair care, now integrating their scientific approach into styling formulations.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, emphasized the brand's commitment to creating high-performance, flexible hair products. Kathleen Pierce, President of Dyson Beauty, highlighted the rigorous testing behind the optimal chitosan formulation for all-day hold.

The new range includes a pre-style cream and post-style serum, designed for all hair types, and engineered to combat frizz, add shine, and maintain natural movement. Dyson has also developed a precision dosing system for the products, ensuring consistent application and reducing waste.

Dyson Chitosan range will soon be available in select markets, including India. Stay tuned for updates.