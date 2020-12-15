Here's is a piece of awesome blossom news for BTS Army. The Grammy-nominated K-pop BTS has been named Time magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year'.

The magazine announced the winner of this year's title Thursday, with writer Raisa Bruner describing them as "not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world – full stop."

The group is made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called "BTS ARMY."

For more BTS, this video lays it out. "We climbed our way up slowly, so it feels like we grew together. And we know each other on a deeper level," Jung Kook said.

For TIME's Entertainer of the Year, there was only one choice: @bts_twt, the group that has set the standard for performance, popularity and humanity in a year beset by the unexpected. Because as Suga says: “Who’s going to do this, if not us?” #TIMEPOY https://t.co/lp5tOJEYzh — Raisa Bruner (@raisabruner) December 10, 2020

For those interested, you can pick up TIME's 2020 Person of the Year issue featuring BTS as Entertainer of the Year on newsstands starting next week, with BTS as a special inside cover in all U.S. copies and select global markets. — Raisa Bruner (@raisabruner) December 10, 2020

In March, BTS released Map of the Soul: 7. I spent a great day listening to the music on loop and breaking it down: https://t.co/kvMCVymkgd — Raisa Bruner (@raisabruner) December 10, 2020

BTS will perform later on Thursday in a television special when Time magazine's Person of the Year will be announced.

Here's how BTS army reacted to the magazine cover

The way jimin always speak off comfort truth, warmth & love with no exaggeration or false hope makes him the most humane artist who understand the depth of life and notion towards music and people who loves making it, a genuine being whom we are proud of & BTS who is our pride pic.twitter.com/v94Cv1ILJF — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) December 10, 2020

Every time with #BTS, so so amazing and value. pic.twitter.com/OPZvXgY2vk — Jimin ... ⁷ (@Sunn_003) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Dynamite (BTS) hits a new peak of # 5 on Billboard's pop songs radio playlist this week, becoming the first Top 5 by a Korean act in the chart's history.

"Dynamite" by @BTS_twt Official MV is less than 8M views away from hitting the 700M mark! #DynamiteTo700M



(https://t.co/JWqeag7MHu) — worldwideBTS ? (@btsanalytics) December 15, 2020

‘Dynamite’ — Spotify



?Global: #11 (+6) — 2,845,434 plays

??US: #101 (+14) — 352,340 plays

??UK: #100 (+16) — 87,995 plays



https://t.co/Y0ZfGbWQpg — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) December 15, 2020

700k to make Dynamite the most viewed MV by a Korean Act this year. We can make it today happen today. Make sure to stream it together with LGO — ᴮᴱNicolle⁷ (@EgosShadow7) December 15, 2020

[?] Most Streamed 2020 Songs on Melon ??



#1. @BTS_twt 'ON' — 250.9M ?

#2. BTS 'Dynamite' — 202.3M

#4. BTS 'Black Swan' — 170.1M

#5. IU & SUGA 'Eight' — 164.8M pic.twitter.com/HHiLTGlTPe — BTSChartDaily⁷ᴮᴱ (@BTSChartDailyx) December 15, 2020

'Dynamite' Official MV now needs +600k to become the most-viewed Music Video by a Korean act this year of 2020. @BTS_twt — ☕ ً⁷ (@mygtrivias) December 15, 2020

dynamite could be nominated for a grammy, have 600 paks, have the most #1’s on ALL major korean charts, it could be the most streamed korean song on spotify in 2020, it could be charting on global spotify and hot100 FOUR MONTHS after release and yall will still deny its success — k⁷ (@btschanels) December 15, 2020

About the K-pop band BTS

The seven-member band, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world's most popular bands, thanks to its upbeat dance songs, an army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages.

BTS earned its first major Grammy nomination last month for best pop duo/group performance for the hit song "Dynamite."

At the 2021 Grammy's award ceremony, the group will face off against J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy ("Un Dia"), Justin Bieber featuring Quavo ("Intentions"), Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande ("Rain on Me"), and Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver ("Exile").

