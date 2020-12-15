Top 10 Hot actresses in hollywood Close
Here's is a piece of awesome blossom news for BTS Army. The Grammy-nominated K-pop BTS has been named Time magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year'. 

The magazine announced the winner of this year's title Thursday, with writer Raisa Bruner describing them as "not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world – full stop."

The group is made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called "BTS ARMY."

K-pop band BTS

BTS will perform later on Thursday in a television special when Time magazine's Person of the Year will be announced.

Here's how BTS army reacted to the magazine cover

Meanwhile, Dynamite (BTS) hits a new peak of # 5 on Billboard's pop songs radio playlist this week, becoming the first Top 5 by a Korean act in the chart's history.

Check out fans' reactions!

About the K-pop band BTS

The seven-member band, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world's most popular bands, thanks to its upbeat dance songs, an army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages.

BTS earned its first major Grammy nomination last month for best pop duo/group performance for the hit song "Dynamite."

At the 2021 Grammy's award ceremony, the group will face off against J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy ("Un Dia"), Justin Bieber featuring Quavo ("Intentions"), Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande ("Rain on Me"), and Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver ("Exile").

 For the unversed, Check out the Dynamite song video below:

