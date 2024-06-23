J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that terrorism is on its last leg and this has made the exporter of terrorism, our neighbouring country, desperate.

LG Sinha was addressing recruits of the 16th batch of Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at the subsidiary police training centre in Reasi District of Jammu division where he said, "J&K Police has always shown a high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances.

"Since several decades, this elite police force is working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country."

Without naming Pakistan, the LG said, "The police force has kept the wheels of J&K's progress moving. Terrorism is breathing its last and this has made the exporter of terrorism, our neighbouring country, desperate."

"The recent terror acts are sign of our enemy's desperation. Our aim is complete elimination of terrorism. We must hunt down the terrorists, their aides and harbourers," he stressed. The LG took salute at an impressive parade of the recruits at the training centre