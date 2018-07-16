What would you do if your daughter called your pecs "boobies?" Dwayne Johnson was put in that scenario when he adorable daughter called his pecs "brown boobies."

The hilarious moment was shared by the wrestler-turned-actor on his Instagram recently. The doting father spent a low-key weekend with his family. As part of his weekend plans, he was teaching his two-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia swimming.

Sharing a picture from their special moment, the Fast and Furious star revealed that his daughter called his pecs "brown boobies" and the actor lost his mind.

The Skyscraper actor shared a photo with the caption clarified his "brown boobies" confusion. "Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy, I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#MrBrownBoobs" giving himself a new nickname.

Johnson is a father of three. He has a teenage daughter with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, Simone Alexandra Johnson, and is a proud father of two toddlers with long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian. They recently welcomed their second daughter and Johnson introduced her to the world in the most adorable way possible.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he wrote.

"To my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear," he added.