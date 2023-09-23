As many as 42 per cent students exercised their franchise in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, polling for which ended at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the university administration, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray for four posts in the Delhi University. The results will be announced on Saturday.

Voting at morning colleges associated with the university begun at 8.30 a.m. on Friday while in the evening colleges it started at 3 p.m. The university administration said that the results of the voting held on Friday will come on the next day, but in the meantime, the results of the student union elections held in different colleges have started coming out.

According to the DUSU Election Officer, eight candidates are contesting for the post of President, five for the post of Vice President, six for the post of Secretary and five for the post of Joint Secretary.

The student union elections have been held in Delhi University after three years. Last DUSU elections were held in 2019-20. Since then it could not be held due to Covid-19 related circumstances.

Due to the delay of three years in the elections, the university administration had given relaxation in the age limit to the candidates. The maximum age limit for undergraduate and post-graduate candidates were raised to 25 and 28 years respectively.

Congress supported NSUI fielded Hitesh Gulia on the President's post, Abhi Dahiya for Vice President, Yakshna Sharma for Secretary and Shubham Chaudhary for Joint Secretary post at DU.

From ABVP, Tushar Dedha was contesting for the post of President, Sushant Dhankar for the post of Vice President, Aparajita for the post of Secretary and Sachin Bainsla for the post of Joint Secretary.

(With inputs from IANS)