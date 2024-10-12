Durga Puja 2024 Highlights: Rani Mukerji, Kajol perform Sindoor Khela, Mouni Roy looks stunning as she dons sindoor

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen performing puja at Durga pandal in Mumbai. The actor-cousins Kajol and Rani were soaked in the festive fervour of dashmi and performed the ritual of sindoor khela as they bid adieu to Maa Durga. Several videos and pictures from the pandal have gone viral that show women in the pandal bidding wholesome adieu to Maa Durga as Navratri festivities come to an end.

Rani and Kajol look breathtakingly beautiful in a Bengali saree

Rani looked stunning in a golden red saree, she styled her outfit in traditional Bengali style as she performed the sindoor khela ritual with Kajol, Rupali Ganguly and other people celebs at the pandal.

Kajol also wore a traditional Bengali-style saree but she didn't drape it the way Rani draped it.

On maha Navami, Mouni Roy attended the Navratri festivities looking surreal in an ivory and silver saree, her sindoor looks make her beautiful.

Apart from Mouni Roy, at Kajol and Rani's Durga Pandal, Bipasha Basu along with her daughter Devi and actor-husband Karan Johar sought blessings of Maa Durga.

Devi was seen roaming at the pandal and interacting with people. However, paps were flashing camera lights, which disturbed the little girl Devi and Bipasha quickly held her close and closed her eyes with her hands.

For the unversed, actor cousins Rani and Kajol are hosting the Durga puja pandal near SNDT Women's University in Juhu this year.

Celebs who have attended Maa Durga's pandal

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and others were spotted visiting the pandal during Navratri.

Every year, the family hosts a pandal in Mumbai. Their cousin Ayan Mukerji is also one of the regular attendees, apart from the rest of the family.