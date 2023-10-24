Bollywood celebs decked up in style and traditional wear to welcome Maa Durga this year. From dazzling us with their traditional attires to offering bhog and dancing like no one is watching, Bollywood divas celebrated Navratri in full festive fervour. Celebs like Anurag Basu, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were also seen enjoying the spirit of Navratri. Let's take a look at the best moments of the nine days of Navratri this year.

Kajol – Rani Mukerji's bond and Jaya Bachchan's laugh

It was nothing less than a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment as the "Tina" and "Anjali" of the KKHH world shared a warm hug, kissed each other and were enjoying the pujo revelry. Jaya Bachchan was also seen flaunting some of her finest saree collections during the puja this year. Her child like laughter lit up our timelines.

Sushmita Sen, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarthi's dhunuchi dance

Sushmita Sen painted the world pink in a gorgeous bandhani printed pink saree. The former Miss Universe made sure all eyes were on her with her energetic dhunuchi dance. Sumona Chakravarti and Rani Mukerji also enjoyed sindoor khela and dhunuchi dance and left everyone spellbound with their traditional moves.

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor's regal entry

Katrina Kaif made a debut appearance at the Durga puja festivities this year and made sure all eyes were on her. The diva made heads turn in a gorgeous lime yellow saree. Sonam Kapoor chose to go with a royal Sabyasachi Anarkali for pandal hopping and festive revelry.

Kiara – Rani enjoying bhog, Hema Malini – Esha Deol's first puja appearance

Newlywed Kiara Advani also attended durga puja festivities in traditional outfit. The diva was also seen relishing bhog with Rani Mukerji. Hema Malini and Esha Deol also attended the puja festivities for the first time and were seen pandal hopping in their traditional best.

Bipasha twins with daughter Devi in saree, Jackie's fun with Kajol

Bipasha Basu also attended the puja festivities with her newborn daughter Devi. The actress decked up her little one in a gorgeous saree and it was a treat to watch Karan Singh Grover holding little devi in his hands. Rupali Ganguly and Munmun Dutta were also seen soaking themselves in the spirit of Navratri.

Jackie Shroff's dance with Rani

Jackie Shroff made his presence felt as he danced with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He cracked jokes, posed for the paparazzi and also obliged fans with pictures and autographs.