It seems like every company has something to say about upcoming comic book movies and this week, Durex Condoms India shared a hilarious image in response to Warner Bros and DC films' new Joker movie.

Directed by Todd Phillips, famous for The Hangover, the Joker movie is just a month away from its release and the studio is leaving no stones unturned in its effort to promote the R-rated DC film.

The final trailer for Joker recently hit the internet and fans all over the world were full of praises. The fans believe actor Joaquin Phoenix, who lost a tremendous amount of weight to transform for the role, may stand a chance at winning an Oscar for his performance as the clown prince of crime.

As the new Joker movie continues to receive more traction on social media, Durex Condoms India decided to jump on the hype train and promote their new Mutual Climax condoms with a quirky post on Twitter.

The company shared a photo of a messy bed with clothes thrown around the sheets but stylized in a way to portray the face pattern of Phoenix's Joker. You can check it out below.

The company is sure to receive some form of a backlash similar to their earlier NSFW response to Marvel Studios and Sony pictures' breakup over the Spider-Man creative rights, though the intent is to just give the viewer a chuckle and move on. Furthermore, the movie itself has also been critiqued for viewing Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck a.k.a Joker as a sympathetic figure since the trailer clearly shows him transforming into a mass-murdering criminal.

Joker tells the story of a failed comedian who faces the harshness of a corrupted society and ends up transforming into the famous arch-nemesis character from DC's Bat-family Universe. However, the film isn't based on any DC comics source materials but is instead an original standalone story.

Joker hits theatres on October 4, 2019. Before its worldwide release, the DC film will be screened at Venice.