Warner Bros. recently released the final trailer for DC's Joker movie and fans have been showing their utmost support for actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Fans took to Twitter to say that he deserves an Oscar for his performance and director Todd Phillips has revealed new details regarding the actor's effort to fully embrace the DC supervillain role. He can only be compared to the likes of Christian Bale and Heath Ledger.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Phillips explained that Phoenix dropped 52 pounds prior to filming for the role.

Phoenix also explained that the idea of introducing this villain as a complex character rather than a "black-and-white cartoon villain" is what drew him to the character.

"That's really the only thing that's worthwhile; the other thing is connect-the-dots and paint-by-numbers and who the [heck] cares about that?" said Phoenix.

"There are certain areas of the character that frankly still aren't clear to me, and I'm fine with that. There's something enjoyable about not having to answer a lot of those questions. It requires a certain amount of participation from the audience that feels different," he added.

Joker explores the story of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a failed stand-up comedian facing the cruelty and outright scorn of society. The character eventually descends into madness and ends up transforming himself in the process as the villain in a corrupt Gotham City.

Joker movie may have taken some form of inspiration from DC Comics' Killing Joke graphic novel. But the two trailers released so far have already given a glimpse of the film's unique approach to the character and confirms that the filmmakers have not adapted or used any DC comics books as source material to develop the film.

"We didn't follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about," said Phillips, talking to Empire Magazine. "We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That's what was interesting to me. We're not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It's about this man," he added.

The R-rated Joker movie releases on October 4, 2019. The film is set to be screened at Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals.

