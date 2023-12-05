The release of the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, "Dunki," in collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, has triggered a variety of responses on social media. While some fans express excitement for the upcoming movie, many criticize the Punjabi accent as 'forced' and find the overall impact 'boring.'

Social Media Critiques

Critiques on X (formerly Twitter) highlight disappointment with the trailer's plot, with some users claiming it brings nothing new to the table. The Punjabi accent is labeled as 'annoying' and 'forced,' prompting suggestions to stick to Hindi for better resonance. Others express their dissatisfaction with the de-aging effect for Shah Rukh Khan in the film, finding it distracting and comically unbelievable.

A Twitter user said: "The voice barotone was iffy. Trailer Spoiled so much of the movie and took surprises away - Old SRK, funeral of a character. The action scenes make me feel this movie is gonna get distracted from core story and go downhill - very reminiscent of Zero."

A comment also read, "Well it feels basic & not really pushing me to want to watch it in a hall. But I felt the same for 'P.K.' and it was a helluva experience."

Watch the trailer here:

Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a… pic.twitter.com/gEnhzHFJKZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2023

Another user wrote, "Boring. Plot has nothing new to offer, many Punjabi films have already covered such topic. Accent is so annoying. I don't understand the need to mix Punjabi & Hindi. It doesn't even sound comical. Just stick to Hindi."

Another wrote, "The less I say about the trailer, the better. The Punjabi accent feels forced, the dialogues lack impact, and I struggle to connect emotionally with the story. Not to mention, the de-aging of SRK, whether in 'Jawan' or this, comes off as comically unbelievable. This might be the weakest film from Hirani that I can recall. Feel free to call for my head. Cheers."

Mixed sentiments

Despite the criticisms, there are fans who cheer for Shah Rukh Khan, praising the trailer for promising an entertaining experience. Positive reactions emphasize the film's potential as a complete entertainer, offering a refreshing break from the ordinary. However, the overall reception appears to be mixed, with some finding the trailer underwhelming and expressing concerns about potential distractions from the core story.

The trailer has also faced scrutiny for revealing too much of the plot in advance, with comments pointing out spoilers related to the aging of SRK's character and action scenes potentially steering the movie off course. As anticipation builds for "Dunki," the diverse reactions indicate that the film has generated a range of expectations among the audience.