Fans can't keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is merely a few hours away from its release. Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film. Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai and is all out promoting his film 'Dunki'. And like every time, the trailer of the film was played on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans, too.

This was SRK's eighth film trailer that was showcased at the Burj Khalifa. The superstar was also seen dancing to the beats of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'O Maahi.'

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

If this wasn't enough, SRK was left in awe after seeing a spectacular drone show at Burj Khalifa. The drone show lit up the sky and created an enthralling experience for the viewers. The drone show also had the actor's iconic open-arms pose. In one of the viral videos, King Khan was even seen imitating the pose during the drone show.

During a fan event in Mumbai on SRK's birthday, the actor opened up about the project and said, "Dunki is a film that speaks volumes. It is meant to be more entertaining than Pathaan and Jawan, with a simplicity that captures the heart." SRK added, "Of course, in Dunki I will bring dance, romance, and song to the screen. It's been years since I've had the opportunity to romance in a film, and the romance in Dunki is truly beautiful."

This morning, SRK posted a reminder that Dunki is slated to release tomorrow. "Beyond distances.. Beyond boundaries...Beyond love...Dunki! In cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now," SRK wrote sharing a poster of himself with Taapsee Pannu.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Dunki's first-day show trends on Twitter ahead of the film's release.

Dunki has sold around 3.65 lakh tickets worth approximately Rs 10.39 crore in India. Top contributors to the film's stellar advance booking numbers in India are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Commenting on the booking response garnered by Salaar, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared in his post on X formerly Twitter wrote, "Dunki has collected approx 8 cr nett for its Day-1 via pre-sale. Film is looking to collect Rs 14-15 cr nett (Day 1) in advance before the first shows commence on Thursday."

#Dunki has sold 2 Lakh Tickets at PIC for the Day -1 by 7 Pm today.



— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 20, 2023

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.