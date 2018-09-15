Mahesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga
Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma in Sui DhaagaPR handout

Actor Mahesh Sharma, who featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will star in the forthcoming film "Sui Dhaaga".

"After reading the script, I gave audition for a couple of roles but didn't get selected for any of them. Then I got another role to play. Of course, the credit goes to my director who trusted me. I have gained weight and changed my look for the film," Mahesh said in a statement.

Talking about his Sui Dhaaga co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, he said: "It was a wonderful experience while working with both of them. They are very talented and hardworking. Varun is very good at making his co-actors comfortable. We used to crack jokes. Anushka was very nice to everyone on the set."

Sui Dhaaga has brought together the National Award-winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, the team that won hearts with their first collaboration Dum Laga Ke Haisha.