Actor Mahesh Sharma, who featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will star in the forthcoming film "Sui Dhaaga".

"After reading the script, I gave audition for a couple of roles but didn't get selected for any of them. Then I got another role to play. Of course, the credit goes to my director who trusted me. I have gained weight and changed my look for the film," Mahesh said in a statement.

Talking about his Sui Dhaaga co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, he said: "It was a wonderful experience while working with both of them. They are very talented and hardworking. Varun is very good at making his co-actors comfortable. We used to crack jokes. Anushka was very nice to everyone on the set."

Sui Dhaaga has brought together the National Award-winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, the team that won hearts with their first collaboration Dum Laga Ke Haisha.