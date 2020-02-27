Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan says that Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, which is set for release on February 28, is a romantic comedy thriller with racy narration. The movie is in the Abbas-Masthan kind of space.

Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante has been written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Factory. Dulquer Salmaan is playing the lead in the romantic thriller, while Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu appears as the heroine. It is a bilingual movie, which is set to be released in Tamil as Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal on the same day.

KFC Entertainments has acquired the theatrical rights of Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, which happens to be the 25th movie of Dulquer Salmaan. The distributors have spent a hefty sum on its promotion The hero was recently in Hyderabad to attend its publicity. Talking to media, he reveals what makes it unique and what to expect from it and more.

Talking about the bilingual film, he said, "People always ask me why I take a long gap between one bilingual and another. I have always felt that my latest film has very good potential in Telugu and Tamil. I've dubbed for myself and it's come out well. Not all films click in the bilingual space. It's a tricky because the tastes differ. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante has got a nice middle-ground in terms of cast and story."

Dulquer Salmaan added, "I am enjoying doing different languages. Ideally, I should be true to the language I am working in. It's not a calculated strategy. I go by my instinct. I am getting some knack of languages. People have been kind to give me opportunities in different languages. I am thankful to the welcoming audience as well as the filmmakers."

On the twists and turns in Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante

Dulquer Salmaan had a great time on the set. He said, "Since the film was shot in Tamil, I was helping out Ritu Varma with Tamil. She speaks fluent Tamil nowadays. She has been very nice to work with, she is very professional. Rakshak and Niranjani, the other important actors, were fun to work with. Gautham Menon is not just a talented director but also a talented actor. He has got so much style and lovely energy."

When asked about the twists and turns in Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, Dulquer Salmaan said, "The film has got a lot of twists and turns. It's an exciting film and is also fun to watch. It's both a rom-com and a thriller. I don't want to give away too much. I want the audience to enjoy it without any spoilers. It's not something I have done before. There are surprises in store. It's in the Abbas-Masthan kind of space."