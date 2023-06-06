Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most bankable actors down the south right now. This Malayalam actor made his Telugu debut with Mahanati and impressed everyone with his acting. He was recently seen playing a character called Ram in Sita Ramam which is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. Dulquer recently signed his third Telugu film which will be directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryaadevara Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments.

Since the last couple of days, there have been rumours about Dulquer joining hands with Rana Daggubati for a film. Rana is said to have narrated a story to Dulquer and the latter loved every bit of it. Dulquer loved the story and immediately said yes to Rana who is going to be the producer of the film.

Rana is said to have decided to launch the announcement about the film on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday. Dulquer is also currently busy with his next release King of Kotha, a Malayalam film which will have a pan-India release. Post that he will be working on his next with Venky Atluri.

Rana Daggubati was busy with 'Pareshan,' as well as his brother Abhiram's debut film 'Ahimsa,' as both were produced and released under his supervision and home banner. So the discussions about the collaboration with Dulquer seem to be progressing smoothly. Also, there are rumours that Samuthirakani will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Further details about this anticipated collaboration are being kept tightly under wraps. With two talented actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati coming together, expectations are running high for this Telugu-Tamil bilingual project, and fans cannot wait to witness the magic they create on screen.