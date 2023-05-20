Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is super excited about his first pan-India release. The actor who became popular across the world with his superhero film Minnal Murali is back with another action entertainer that is surely going to entertain audiences all across.

The teaser of his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), directed by Jithin Laal, has been released today across all the south languages and Hindi as well.

The teaser starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her the story of the popular thief in that region. Annoyed by the girl's choice of story, the grandmother asks why she wants to know about the thief whereas people chant god's name while going to bed.

That is when starts the original story where Tovino is seen in a rugged avatar, sporting long hair, with a beedi in the dark. We see the lights of the village being switched off and that indicates the arrival of danger. This short video gives us a glimpse that the film is going to be nothing but a thriller that will bring you to the edge of your seats.

While Hrithik Roshan launched the Hindi teaser, the Telugu one is launched by Nani, Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and Malayalam by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Some of the country's best actors have come together to release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

ARM is written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by Dr. Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions. Besides Tovino, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles and is soon going to release in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Tovino is basking in the success of his recent film 2018 which is running successfully at the theaters and has collected Rs 100 crores at the box office already.