It's that time of the year when Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have amped up their glam quotient and made head-turning appearances at the red carpet of Met Gala. From czar Anna Wintour and Jennifer Lopez and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, along with businesswoman Isha Ambani among others made stunning appearances at the Met Gala.

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt was the centre of the attraction as she grabbed headlines for making an Indian traditional ethnic saree with gems.

What did Isha Ambani wear?

Isha Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Retail, on Tuesday wore a custom-made hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra at the Met Gala 2024. The gown, which features delicately embroidered signature motifs of flowers, butterflies and dragonflies, took around 10,000 hours to complete.

The elaborate and detailed work on the gown was done using applique and embroidery techniques like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi and dabka. The gown also had French knots in parts, according to designer and Isha Ambani's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

To complete her look, she took a clutch bag that features a small yet highly-detailed painting featuring India's national bird peacock the Mayura. The painting has been created by Jaipur-based artisan Hari Narain Marotia.

Netizens have various reactions to Isha's simple look.

Isha Ambani's gown was stunning but her make-up and hair weren't up to the mark.

A user wrote, "Back door se entry li Kya?? No paps in front.."

Another wrote, "Whoever did her make-up ruined it and the jewellery didn't go with the outfit..."

The third user wrote, "Ridiculous. That dress is such a waste..."

Isha Ambani wore the same bracelet at the Met Gala that she wore in March for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in March. It was Anaita Shroff Adajania who styled her at that time as well.

Isha Ambani made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. Isha is married to Anand Piramal. The couple has twins, Krishna and Aadiya.