Italian premium motorcycle-maker Ducati has reopened the bookings for the four-cylinder-engine motorcycle Panigale V4 in India.

Ducati Panigale V4 was launched in India in January this year and only 20 units were allocated to the country then. The company witnessed overwhelming demand for the model and all 20 were gone in a week.

Ducati India is now bringing additional units of the Panigale V4, which can now be booked through the dealerships of the company in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata.

The Panigale V4 comes in two variants — the Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S. The Panigale V4 was priced at Rs 20.53 lakh while the Panigale V4 S cost Rs 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The overwhelming response which the Panigale V4 has received, even before the start of deliveries, is a testament of its domination in the superbike segment and we are delighted to announce the reopening of bookings to cater to the pending customers' requests that we've collected so far," said the Ducati India managing director.

Powering the Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine with Desmodromic timing. The mill develops 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and has a peak torque of 124 Nm at 10,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter.

The use of lightweight materials and a new frame has kept the curb weight of the Panigale V4 S down to 195 kg. With 214 hp at the disposal, the Panigale V4 S has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1.1bhp per kg, guiding it to the top of the sports-bike segment.

Ducati Panigale V4 boasts of an array of rider-aid features as standard. These include Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, quick control selection and automatic switch-off of turn signals. The Panigale V4 also features riding modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and auto tire calibration.

The Panigale V4 S is equipped with Ohlins suspension featuring the Smart EC 2.0 system with a new adjustment interface and top-drawer components such as forged aluminum wheels and a lithium-ion battery.