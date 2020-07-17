Bacary Sagna French International football player and Mr. Eazi international singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur take a moment to view Dubai from Emirati local Ahmed Khalfan Yasin's eyes. Vacation is not always the reason why celebrities come to Dubai. Sagna and Eazi on their recent visit stopped by MK Barbershop to ensure they had their proper look while in town. Khalfan Yasin took the opportunity to catch up with the gents to discuss entrepreneurship in Dubai and the in's and out's of starting and maintaining a successful business in the UAE. Having the right reputation and marketing approach is essential in the UAE. As many businesses are either meant to sink or swim. Khalfan has had the right approach and always enjoys collaborating with link minded individuals to bring their ideas to life.

Like everyone Ahmed also wants to become a good businessman and establish his business all over the world but his choice is to start from Dubai. Dubai is not only for celebrations, it is for those who take interest in different business because it has different nationalities over there so there are many opportunities and can expand the business easily but they should have the right approach and supportive in Dubai