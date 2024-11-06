In a significant event that united 13 countries in Dubai, the ancient practice of yoga was celebrated under the banner "Asian Roots, Global Harmony." The UAE Sports Ministry played host to the 6th General Assembly of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation (AYSF) and the inaugural Yoga Excellence Awards Ceremony. This event was a testament to the growing recognition of Yogasana as an emerging sport and its deep-rooted Asian heritage.

The assembly was attended by the presidents of national yoga federations from 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Iran, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines. The UAE Yoga Committee, under the UAE Sports for All Federation, was instrumental in organizing this event, which took place at the UAE Sports Ministry.

The assembly concluded with the election of Nouf Almarwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee and Padma Shri awardee, as the new president of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation. The assembly also marked the first edition of the Asian Excellence Award Ceremony.

Yogasana: An Emerging Sport

The event aimed to strengthen the recognition of Yogasana as an emerging sport, following its approval by the Olympic Council of Asia. The assembly underscored the importance of connecting Yogasana with its traditional roots, as highlighted by expert speakers and AYSF board members.

Nouf Almarwaai, the newly elected president of AYSF and coordinator of the event, emphasized the importance of supporting GCC and Arab countries in establishing yoga federations. She stated: "We need to always remember that Yogasana comes from yoga, and the essence of yoga should be preserved and cherished. The ancient Indian heritage offers immense value to people and societies, whether practiced for health and wellbeing, as a spiritual practice, sport, or therapy. Our mission at AYSF is to preserve, promote, and support the growth and development of yoga globally."

The meeting was complemented by a professional training program that included courses for Yogasana coaches and referees. This training attracted 36 Arab yoga teachers who promptly registered and travelled to Dubai, underscoring the enthusiasm for fostering the art of Yogasana across West and East Asia. Four professional trainers from India were specially invited by AYSF to conduct the training.

Preserving the Essence of Yoga

Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim, president of the UAE Yoga Committee and newly appointed vice president for West Asia, highlighted the importance of the event for the entire region and said: "In Dubai, we have supported and nurtured yoga's growth for decades. We recently set a Guinness World Record during the International Day of Yoga by hosting a class with participants from 144 nationalities. We are honored to host this assembly of the Asian Yogasana Federation and its distinguished member countries and are committed to advancing yoga in Asia."

"Thanks to the UAE authorities for the unwavering support of yoga and AYSF. It's a big day for yoga and Yogasana that we are here in Dubai with 13 other countries' federations for the Asian Yoga. Thanks to UAE Sports for All Federation, Saeed Alajel, and UAE Yoga Committee president, Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim, for making this a reality. Yoga unites, and we are here united in Dubai over yoga," former president of AYSF and one of the founding members, Ramesh Lohan, said.

The assembly and associated activities marked a significant step forward in uniting Asian countries through the shared heritage and practice of yoga, setting the stage for further global recognition and development of Yogasana. This event is a testament to the growing global interest in yoga and its potential to foster unity and harmony among nations. It is a reminder of the ancient roots of this practice and its relevance in today's world. The event also underscores the role of the UAE as a global hub for sports and cultural exchange and its commitment to promoting health and wellbeing through yoga.