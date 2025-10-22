Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropped a family picture holding their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on Diwali night. The photo featuring Deepika holding Dua and Ranveer smiling at them broke the internet.

The million-dollar photo dump by Ranveer and Deepika wasn't just about introducing their little one to the world; Dua, barely one and a half years old, has already turned muse for fashion designer Sabyasachi.

For Dua's Instagram debut, she wore a custom-made Sabyasachi red ethnic

The mother-daughter duo, Deepika and Dua, radiated joy and love in the Diwali photos as they twinned in red ethnic ensembles. Dua looked straight out of a royal portrait in a salwar suit that beautifully blended heritage and culture in true Sabyasachi style.

Sabyasachi took to social media and shared candid snaps from Deepika's intimate Diwali celebrations, announcing that Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh all wore his ensembles.

He wrote, "Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Dua Padukone Singh in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery."The New India" collection."

Along with the note, he also shared customized photos with his trademark logo on all photos of Deepika-Dua and Ranveer.

Let's decode who wore what!

Deepika in a bright red outfit

Deepika stunned in a rich crimson Sabyasachi kurta set adorned with intricate gold zardozi work. Keeping the look minimal yet royal, she accessorised with an uncut polki choker featuring emerald drops, stacked bangles, and statement earrings that glimmered against the deep red hue of her outfit.

Ranveer's ivory kurta set



Ranveer Singh wore a handwoven ivory kurta layered with a structured bandhgala. He completed his look with a strand of pearls and his signature tinted sunglasses.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Anjali Chauhan, and Samridhi Jain, the family's coordinated look was more than just fashion; it was a beautiful moment of storytelling and togetherness, picture-perfect in every way.

As soon as the photos went viral, the internet couldn't stop gushing over the priceless moment. Many began debating whom Dua resembles more, her mother Deepika or her father Ranveer. Some even shared that she looks like the Parle-G girl.

Dua padukone bahut cute hai yar ?❤️?. She exactly looks like that Parle G kid. May Allah bless her and protect her from evil eyes.#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh — z. (@marlboroadvv) October 21, 2025