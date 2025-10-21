It's indeed a happy and joyful Diwali for fans as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed their daughter Dua's face and introduced her to the world.

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Deepika and Ranveer shared inside photos from their Diwali celebration. In the photos, the power couple lovingly held Dua in her arms.

Another photo showed the actress performing an aarti with Dua. While next photo shows Dua pointing her fingers towards the camera, and proud parents beaming with love and joy.

The next photo shows Ranveer holding Deepika and Dua close. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red ethnic wear, while Ranveer opted for an ivory kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

Deepika and Ranveer captioned the carousel post as, "Happy Diwali.."

Needless to say, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Many celebrities also liked and wished Deepika and Ranveer on Diwali. Alia Bhatt was among the first to like and comment on the post.

Fans also pointed out that Dua looks just like her father, Ranveer.

Take a look at the comments:

Deepika and Ranveer's daughter was born on September 8, 2024, and soon after her birth, the parents invited the media to make a request not to click Dua's pictures in public until they decide it is the right time to introduce her to the world. The media had also obliged to their request; however, recently a video had surfaced on social media where a fan tried to click a pic of Deepika and Dua at the airport, leading the actor to lash out.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the production of A22 × A6 with Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, it will be a mega-budgeted movie set in a parallel universe. In addition, she also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, where the actress will be seen in a crucial role.