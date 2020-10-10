Three people have been arrested in the national capital for hacking an 18-year-old student of Delhi University for being friends with a girl. The untoward incident took place in Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday evening in Delhi. The police on Friday stated that the girl's brother is also among those arrested. Three juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident. The boy had befriended a girl from the same locality but her family did not approve of it.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Rajput, who was in Delhi University's Open School of Learning in second year. The boy used to give tuitions to school students.

The teen was killed on Nanda Road

Police sources stated that Rahul was called to Nanda Road on Wednesday evening on some pretext. When he reached the spot, he was brutally assaulted by some people. The girl's brother was also present at the spot. He was rushed to a hospital as he sustained severe injuries but succumbed to his injuries during his course of treatment.

The police said that the case was being investigated and in order to avoid possible tension between the two families, police personnel has been deployed in the locality.

Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said that according to the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination; the cause of death was a ruptured spleen.

Case registered

Based on the statement given by Rahul's uncle, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

His uncles stated that Rahul and the girl knew each other for about two years. The girl's family was resisting their friendship from the beginning.

He added that around 7 pm on Wednesday, he received a call that some people, including the girl's brothers, were assaulting Rahul. The victim's uncle also alleged that the accused had earlier threatened his nephew.

He further added that her family had told Rahul earlier that they did not approve of the two talking to each other and that they would kill Rahul if he continued talking to the girl.

Twitter poured its reaction on the incident.