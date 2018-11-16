Drunken Tiger and RM's track has achieved No.1 on iTunes charts in over 18 countries as of November 15.

The track has also enjoyed No.1 position on iTunes K-pop chart and American iTunes hip-hop chart and has placed in the Top 10 of iTunes chart in over 40 countries. This feat has shattered the records set by various acclaimed artists like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott to name a few.

The track titled "Timeless" features as one of the many songs on Tiger JK's tenth and final album as Drunken Tiger, "X: Rebirth of Tiger JK". The album released on November 14th features two CDs with 24 tracks and six skits. The CD is said to cover a wide range of genres such as boom bap, jazz, EDM, reggae and more. The CD also features established artists like RM, SEVENTEEN's Vernon, Dok2, Superbee, Myundo, Kim Jong Kook, SECKSKIES's Eun Ji Won, Defconn, HaHa and more.

On the track "Timeless" and working with RM, Tiger JK said "It's the most unique as well as the most traditional hip-hop song. I think it is RM's best track. I got to know RM during our MFBTY promotions. We went over to Uijeongbu to talk about hip hop.

According to allkpop Tiger JK also mentioned that "Big Hit Entertainment's head Bang Si Hyuk wanted RM and us to exchange ideas as well. That's when we got close. He's also the first artist I asked to feature on this album. He's in love with hip-hop, and even though he's busy, we worked on the track together. Because RM featured, it couldn't have been a soft track, but I wanted to do something with an underground feel. We said that we should do what we like without worrying about music chart results".

Here is a look at the video.