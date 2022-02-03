Drunken driving cases fall, revenue shoots up after new MV rules

The Motor Vehicle (MV) Rules 2021 has not just led to reduction in druken drive cases but has also resulted in increase the government's revenue, data showed.

The government, after the implementation of the new rules, has collected a revenue of more than Rs 2104 crore through fine from drivers for violating MV Act.

As per the data shared by the government in around Rs 550 crore revenue was collected in 2019. In 2020 it was Rs 1564 crore. The new guidelines also helped in reducing the drunken driving cases.

As per the data there is a fall in the drunken driving cases. 70,444 drunken driving cases were reported in 2019. In 2020 it reduced to 56,204 and in 2021 only 48,144 cases of drunken driving were reported.

A major fall was also seen in the number of road accidents in last three years. In 2018, the total number of road accidents reported across the country were 4,67,041. In 2019, it came down to 4,49,002 accidents. While in 2020, the number declined to 3,66,138 accidents.