Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali on Friday landed himself in a row by "slapping" his gunman for not arranging a bouquet on time.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad when he was greeting minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav on his birthday.

Both the ministers from the city were attending an event at a government school to launch the CM Breakfast Scheme.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the state home minister is seen raising his hand.

As soon as the home minister arrived, he greeted Srinivas Yadav on his birthday by embracing him and but as his security officer did not bring the bouquet on time, the home minister lost his cool and raised his hand.

Srinivas Yadav was seen trying to pacify his senior colleague. As the other assistants rushed with a shawl and bouquet, Mehmood Ali presented the same to Yadav.

The gunman was visibly upset over the home minister's action. Mehmood Ali is known for his friendly nature but this incident evoked criticism by many over social media.

