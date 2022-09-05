Drunk B'luru man's road rage in Manipal caught on camera; two cars damaged, one injured

In a shocking display of unruly behaviour, an IT employee from Bengaluru resorted to road rage as he rammed his Toyota Innova into two cars and injuring one person after being thrown out of a pub in Manipal. The incident occurred on Saturday night, when the accused identified as Suhas went to a pub along with his friends.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Suhas rammed into two vehicles in his black Toyota Innova as he hit them in reverse. The accused was high on alcohol and was about to leave with his friends, but suddenly shifted to reverse gear and hit the cars parked outside the pub. In this incident, one pub employee suffered injuries to his leg.

Suhas was accompanied by five friends, namely Bharat, Naveen, Kalyan, Nirmala and Kavana. They were attending a relative's marriage in Udupi and travelled for the occasion from Bengaluru. All of them are said to be working IT professionals, the police said.

One of the car owners damaged by Suhas' vehicle lodged an FIR with the police. The police conducted medical tests of the accused and others, which confirmed the driver was high on alcohol. The investigation is underway.