Top industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P. Mistry was killed in a road accident near Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was 54.

According to officials, Mistry, who heads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a road divider near Charoti.

There were four people in the car out of which two, including Mistry, succumbed to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged. The other two injured, whose identity was not clear, have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.

Nation mourns loss

The news sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles with many reacting with initial disbelief. Many expressed grief and their condolences.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has expressed shock at the incident. "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.

"Deeply pained by tragic demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. My deepest condolence to his family members. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul. Om Shanti," Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.