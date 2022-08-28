https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/774605/jcb-bulldozers-take-down-illegal-structures-tyagis-noida-house-residents-cheer-netizens-question.jpg IBTimes IN

In wake of the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in this Uttar Pradesh city, residents of the adjoining societies distributed sweets to drum beats after the successful operation that only caused some damages.

Residents of the neighbouring Parsvnath Society and Emerald Court Society celebrated the demolition, which took just nine seconds.

Drummers were called to Parsvnath Society to play during the demolition exercise.

However, the officials said that residents will be allowed to move to their homes after the situation is assessed and the neighbouring buildings are checked.

The employees of Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which partnered with South Africa-based Jet Demolition for the operation, heaved a sigh of relief after the demolition.

(With inputs from IANS)